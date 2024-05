The Abbey St – Friary car park in Clonmel is closing for five months from tomorrow.

It’s for refurbishment works to turn it into an outdoor performance space for local events.

But District Administrator with the council Carol Creighton says it will be available as a car park again after the work is completed.

When it’s finished it will be available for festivals and other local events to use.

Carol Creighton says the contactor has promised to try and be finished before the allocated five months.