Vehicle seized from disqualified driver

A driver has had their vehicle seized by the Tipperary Roads Policing Unit.

Officers were carrying out patrols near Borrisoleigh yesterday and intercepted a vehicle after an Automatic Number Plate Recognition alert.

The motorist was confirmed to be disqualified from driving and was arrested at the scene.

On further inspection Gardaí discovered 3 of the 4 tyres on the vehicle to be in extremely poor condition rendering it a danger to other road users.

As a result the SUV was seized and the driver has been charged to appear in Court at a later date.

Meanwhile a Vauxhall Insignia was impounded by the RPU in Cashel this morning following an ANPR alert for no insurance, tax or NCT