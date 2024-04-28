139 new homes in Cashel granted planning permission

A major housing development in Cashel has been given the green light by Tipperary County Council

JSF Property Holding Ltd had sought permission for 139 new homes on the outskirts of the town.

The plans for the 4.5 hectare site at Wallers Lot – Hughes Lot are mostly a mix of terraced, semi-detached and detached houses.

There’s also an apartment block with a creche included on the ground floor.

276 car parking spaces are proposed for the development with the entrance off a new roundabout junction at the R692 Upper Green Road.