Tipp U20 Hurlers Book Munster Final Place Despite Last Night’s Loss

The Tipperary U20 hurlers have booked their place in the Munster final.

Brendan Cummins side finished top of the round robin despite last night’s one-point loss to Clare in FBD Semple Stadium on a final score of 0-18 to 1-14.

In a game where the Premier left a number of goal chances behind, it’s was Oisín O’Donoghue who struck the game’s only goal early in the second half.

However, Clare corner forward Conor Whelan scored his sixteenth point of the game in injury time to give the banner the one point victory in Thurles.

Speaking after the game, Tipperary manager Brendan Cummins says although he’s disappointed with the result, he was happy with the teams grit and determination.

“The group are really disappointed and I am as well and that we that we couldn’t get the draw in the finish. The amount of efforts, commitment and work rate that they showed again tonight, when things weren’t really going against us. we weren’t getting on the scoreboard which can happen.”

“They dug in and I think when we look back in the video that’s the thing we’ll be we’ll be happiest about. We became very hard to beat in the finish of that.”

Tipperary will play the Munster final on Friday May 24th against the winners of Cork and Clare.