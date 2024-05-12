Tipperary senior footballers all set for Tailteann Cup campaign

Paul Kelly’s side are in Corrigan Park, Belfast taking on Antrim at 2.30pm in their group stage opener.

The Premier are in group 3 alongside Antrim, Sligo and Wexford, with the top two teams guaranteed a place in the knockout stages.

Antrim finished 5th in Division Three this year whilst the Premier ended their league campaign in 6th place in Division Four.

Speaking on Across The Line, Tipp selector Paul Fitzgerald knows they’re the underdogs away from home today.

“They’ll be firm favourites. We will have it all to do especially away from home.

“Playing an Ulster team, in an Ulster venue and even an Ulster referee thrown into the mix too so you know probably the odds are stacked against us but we do feel training has been going positively.

“If we can get a performance out of the lads, the lads are match for any team in Division Four and even some teams into Division Three so it’s positive in that sense and it’s something we are looking forward to.”

We’ll have live commentary of that game at 2.30pm here on Tipp FM with thanks to John Kennedy Motors, Clonmel.