LISTEN BACK: Across The Line – May 10th 2024

Listen back to Friday May 10th 2024’s edition of Across The Line as Paul Carroll looks ahead to the weekend of sport in Tipperary.
On this week’s show:
– Head of sport at the Nenagh Guardian Shane Brophy previews the weekend’s hurling action
– Former intercounty referee Fergal Horgan is the feature on ‘The Sporting Edge’
– Tipperary senior football selector Paul Fitzgerald previews Tipp’s Tailteann Cup opener with Antrim
– Barry Drake provides our weekly greyhound racing update.
