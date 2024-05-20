John James Lonergan, Clonmel,

Park, Grange, Clonmel.

19th May 2024 peacefully in Tipperary University Hospital (Predeceased by his parents Patrick and Brigid, sister Peggy and son baby John). Sadly missed by his loving wife Breda, children P.J, Alan, Jean, Brian and David, daughters-in-law Elaine, Claire, Jackie and Catriona, grandchildren, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives and friends.

Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home, Kickham Street, Clonmel on Wednesday evening 22nd May from 5pm with removal at 7.30pm to St Nicholas Church, Grange.

Requiem Mass on Thursday 23rd May at 11.30am followed by burial in the New Cemetery, Grange.