Mayor of Clonmel named on social media ‘hit-list’ over modular homes plans

The Mayor of Clonmel has criticised the Department of Integration for the lack of updates in relation to proposals to house Ukrainian families on the outskirts of the town.

There have been a number of incidents since news of the plans broke with a significant escalation of opposition last Thursday night when a security guard was assaulted and damage caused to a number of vehicles on the site.

82 modular homes are to be erected on the HSE owned land.

On Tipp Today earlier Mayor Richie Molloy spoke of his concern at the inclusion of his name on a social media ‘hit list’ in relation to the opposition to the plans.

He also pointed out again that Tipperary County Council has no role in the proposals.

“I’m at pains again to say that it’s the Department of Integration that have actually earmarked that site. In actual fact the council have really nothing to do with it as such.

“The latest we’ve got really from the Department of Integration is to say that there’s exploratory works going on still and they’re assuring us that if it does go ahead it will be Ukrainian families – women and children – that will be going into the units.”