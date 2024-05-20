Dennehy: Clonmel still losing out from Council amalgamation

A candidate in the upcoming local elections is standing by his call for the restoration of powers to Councillors and proper funding of the authority.

Niall Dennehy is an Independent member of the Tipperary County Council and part of the Clonmel Municipal District.

However he feels the county town has seen a huge reduction in its standing as part of the overall council.

He pointed out earlier on Tipp Today that a decade ago there were 12 elected members of Clonmel Corporation with 7 locals on the then South Tipperary County Council.

“That is now reduced to six and the work rate that the six councillors are trying to do now was actually being done by 19 councillors at that time ten years ago and that puts its own pressures on. But worse again the powers of the councillors have been diminished in the meantime and finances have effectively been withdrawn.

“Two of the critical directorates were taken Nenagh before the amalgamation ever took place which was planning but more essentially finance.”