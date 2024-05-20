113 on trolleys at UHL

508 people are waiting on trolleys in the nation’s hospitals this afternoon.

The daily Trolley Watch from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation shows University Hospital Limerick has 113 people waiting for a bed – more than double any other hospital in the country.

Cork University Hospital is next with 47 people on trolleys, followed by 38 patients at University Hospital Galway.

According to the nursing union there are no beds for 7 people who have been admitted to TUH in Clonmel while 4 patients are on trolleys at Nenagh hospital.