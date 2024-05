Tipperary’s Sharlene Mawdsley has qualified for the Olympic Games in Paris.

The Newport native made the Olympic standard at a meet in Poland on Saturday, where she ran a new personal best of 50.72 seconds in the Women’s 400m event.

The time was well inside the Olympic standard of 50.95, which automatically qualifies the Tipp women for this Summers games.

Mawdsley’s run in Poland also takes her to second in the all-time fastest Irish women over 400m, only behind Rhasidat Adeleke.