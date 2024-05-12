Battling Tipp give best to Antrim in Tailteann Cup

The Tipperary Senior Footballers long trip to Belfast for their opening game in the Tailteann Cup ended in defeat.

Paul Kelly’s side took on Antrim and found themselves down by 2-3 to 3 points after 18 minutes in Corrigan Park.

However they fought back to go in just 3 points down at the break at 2-7 to 1-7.

Unfortunately despite Tipp’s best efforts they failed to get back on terms eventually losing out by 4-12 to 2-13.

Despite the defeat analyst Anthony Shelly feels there are a lot of positives to be taken from the Tipp performance.

“From a Tipp point of view and for Paul Kelly and his management team that is much better than what we’ve been looking at from the League. That’s something to take going forward. But of course the fact that you had Conor Sweeney back on the field – I mean what a leader, what a player and everything that was good for Tipp seemed to come through him today.

“Disappointing result but a very positive performance.”

Tipp welcome Sligo to FBD Semple Stadium in Thurles next weekend.