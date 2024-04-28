Boil Water Notice for 4,000 homes & business in Clonmel area

The water issues in the Clonmel area are continuing with 4,000 families and businesses being told their tap water isn’t safe to drink.

A Boil Water Notice has been put in place by Uisce Éireann who says unchlorinated water has entered the Glenary Public Water Supply.

It’s due to disinfection issues at the treatment plant.

It does not affect the entire Glenary Public Water Supply Scheme though with the company saying the reservoir supplying the centre of Clonmel town has not been affected.

People in the Glenary, Abbey Road, Glenconnor Road, Gortmaloge, Gurtnafleur, Cashel Road, Moangarriff, Glenalemy and surrounding areas have to boil their water before drinking, brushing teeth or washing food that’s not being cooked.

The Kilcomma/Finger Post areas in Co. Waterford are also affected.