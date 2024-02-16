Call for Town Bus Service to take in Clonmel TUS campus

The need for a bus stop at the TUS campus on the N24 in Clonmel has been highlighted in the Seanad.

The new Town Bus Service has proven extremely popular since it was launched in mid-December with 23,700 passengers carried in the first eight weeks of operation.

Local Senator Garret Ahearn spoke in the Upper House of the success of the service which operates on three different routes.

However he also highlighted the lack of a stop at the 3rd level institute on the Clonmel Inner Relief Road.

“All the routes come from the Cashel Road and down from the Fethard Road but in between both those roads we have the Technological University of the Shannon (TUS) – formerly LIT. There’s no bus stop there and it would make sense if Transport for Ireland would review the routes that they have that they would include a bus stop at the college for obvious reasons – we have a lot of students there, it gives them an opportunity to come into the town centre.”