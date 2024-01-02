Moloney: Positive news on SuperValu junction in Cahir

Progress has been made in formulating plans to make a busy junction in Cahir easier to negotiate.

Local Councillor Andy Moloney has been looking for action at the SuperValu junction for some time.

He was given an update on the situation at the recent Municipal District meeting.

“The SuperValu junction in Cahir has been an ongoing issue with me for some years and I’m delighted to say that the engineers have met with Vision Ireland. Based on that meeting they are finalising their drawings on a Part 8 publication which is due before us in Quarter 1 of 2024. There’s a need to finalise the Environmental and Engineering reports and at that stage it will go before the National Transport Authority.”

It’s hoped the safety works can be incorporated into planned Public Realm works in the town.

€11 million is earmarked for a new car park on Church Street together with works on the Square and Castle Street.

“The SuperValu junction has been a very busy junction and its busier its getting. In the interest of pedestrian and traffic safety, we need to address the issue and hopefully tie it all in with the Public Realm of the town of Cahir.

“But I’m delighted to say it is progressing well. We’ve gotten to this stage – we’ve got some stages for design and feasibility – so now this is the next stage and Part 8 is to be welcomed.”