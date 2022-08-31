Tipperary restaurants and cafés honoured

A number of Tipperary businesses and individuals were honoured at the Munster Regional Finals of the Irish Restaurant Awards last night.

In all there were sixteen categories with winners coming across the county.

The awards are very much the Oscars of the industry.

Last night it was the turn of the Munster Region with County winners being named across a host of categories.

Cashel was very much to the fore with six awards – they included Best Restaurant for Chez Hans, Best Gastro Pub went to Mikey Ryan’s Bar and Kitchen, The Cashel Palace took the honours for Best Hotel and Guesthouse Restaurant and also Best Newcomer while Stephen Hayes from the Palace was honoured as Best Chef. Also in Cashel Saffron Indian Cuisine took the award in the Best Free From category.

Mitchel House Restaurant in Thurles walked away with the award for Best Customer Service while the Best World Cuisine also went to the mid-Tipp town in the shape of Ranna Ghor Indian Restaurant. Naomi’s Café in Thurles was chosen as Best Café.

De Roiste’s Bar and Restaurant in Ballinderry was selected as The Best Casual Dining while The Thatch Pub in Cloneen scooped Pub of the Year.

Krimo Birem of the Lava Rock in Cahir took the award for Best Restaurant Manager while Peter and Lorraine Randall of the Tipperary Food Producers Network took the Local Food Hero honours.

Mani Restaurant in Clonmel emerged victorious as the Best Wine Experience, the Old Convent Country House and Hotel in Clogheen for Best Emerging Irish Cuisine while Dooks Fine Food in Fethard was honoured for Best Sustainable Practices.

All of last night’s winners will now go forward to the All-Ireland finals which take place on September 19th at the Convention Centre in Dublin.