Tipperary Gardaí urge the public to report incidents

Gardaí in the Tipperary Division are urging people to report any suspicious activity they may notice.

It follows an incident in Thurles last Sunday when a member of the public contacted local Gardaí after hearing several loud bangs at the front door of a downstairs apartment in the town.

A man was subsequently arrested in connection with the incident.

Sergeant Margaret Kelly says people shouldn’t hesitate to contact Gardaí if they have concerns about any activity in their area.

“Report anything suspicious or if it’s just not quite right, just be sure and make that call because it will be the difference to us locating a suspect or not.

“We can’t be absolutely everywhere. They’re seeing things that are happening in their locality, so we’re relying very heavily on their observations.”