Special concession on hedge-cutting laws needed near Capparoe

A local Councillor is calling for a special concession on hedge-cutting laws for a stretch of road near Capparoe.

Current regulations prohibit hedge cutting between the months of February and September.

The newly elected Cathaoirleach of Nenagh Municipal District Rocky McGrath says the road between the townlands of Lissenhall and Ballyphilip has become extremely dangerous as a result of overgrown hedgerows.

He says while there are some ‘pull-in’ areas along the road the biggest problem is that motorists using these still can’t see traffic coming up the hill.

Councillor McGrath says the roadsides and hedges have grown so tall and wide that they completely block visibility claiming it’s a miracle that a serious accident has not happened on that stretch of road.

The cutting of hedges is forbidden between the months of February to September but the independent representative says this stretch of road is a prime example of where an exception to this rule should be made.

Rocky McGrath says the last thing we want to hear about is someone being injured in a collision due to lack of visibility of oncoming traffic.