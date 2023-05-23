Next phase of RZLT outlined by County Council

Tipperary County Council has announced the next phase of the Residential Zoned Land Tax which is aimed at unlocking more land for homes.

The rate of RZLT is 3% of the market value of the land on the valuation date. The first valuation date will be February 1st 2024 with the market value self-assessed by the landowner.

The council has now published a Supplemental Map, which identifies additional lands, zoned for residential or mixed use, which may be subject to this tax.

To see if the Land tax applies to you or to make a submission on a Supplemental Map before the deadline of Thursday June 1st, visit www.tipperarycoco.ie/rzlt