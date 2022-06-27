Latest local Platform 31 recipient announced

The Platform 31 scheme will return to Tipperary this year following its success in 2021.

It’s designed to support 31 artists in each local authority in Ireland and offers financial and developmental support for mid-career artists across all disciplines.

Mollie Anna King has been announced as Tipperary’s recipient for the 2022 Platform 31 scheme.

The Arts Officer for Tipperary County Council, Melanie Scott, says that Mollie Anna brings a keen interest in experimentation and collaboration to Platform 31 and wished her the best of luck on the programme.