Call for local authority to purchase Munster Hotel

A Thurles Councillor is calling for Tipperary County Council to buy the derelict Munster Hotel and car park.

The local authority is set to lose the use of the car-park at the end of this month after negotiations with the owner failed to agree a new deal on the lease.

It’s expected to lead to traffic chaos at Mass times and for school drop-off and pick-ups with the loss about a hundred parking spaces and room for school buses.

Cllr Seamus Hanafin says the local authority needs to take over the whole site to bring it out of dereliction.