Tipp economy looking positive for the future

The prospects for the local economy in County Tipperary are much better than this time last year.

That’s according to a leading economist.

Austin Hughes is warning that things still look uncertain internationally.

But he says locally it’s looking really good for the foreseeable future.

Austin Hughes will be speaking today at a special lunch for the local Tipperary business community.

Clonmel Credit Union is hosting the event at the Hotel Minella, Clonmel for over 50 representatives of the local business community.

Up for discussion will be the global backdrop and geopolitical strains, inflation and interest rates, the future of business and local issues including the Tipperary housing market, incomes, and employment relative to the national average.