Kathleen O’Loughlin nee Phelan, Clonmel

College Avenue, Clonmel.

Peacefully on Saturday 18th May 2024 at Tipperary University Hospital

(Predeceased by her parents Tommy and Nora)

Sadly missed by her husband John, children Michael, Sean, Brendan, Anthony, Derek, Mellissa, and Christopher, son in law, daughters in law, her 17 grandchildren, twin Sister Mary Keane (Mitchelstown), brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May Kathleen Rest in Peace

Reposing at Donoghue’s Funeral Home, Kickham St. Clonmel, on Monday from 5pm to 7pm.

Kathleen’s Funeral Mass will take place on Tuesday at 2pm in S.S. Peter and Paul’s Church followed by burial in St. Patrick’s Cemetery.

Family Flowers only please.