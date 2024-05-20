Bennett takes overall victory in Four Days of Dunkirk

Tipperary’s Sam Bennett powered to victory in the final stage of the Four Days of Dunkirk yesterday to take the overall classification.

The Decathlon AG2R la Mondiale rider dominated the six day event taking four stage wins, a second and a third as well as the points jersey.

The Carrick man finished 38 seconds clear of his nearest challenger in what was hit first overall stage race victory as a professional.

He’ll be looking to build on this success to secure a place on the team for the Tour de France.