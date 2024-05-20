Major national conference on Stroke taking place in Cashel

Hosted by the South Tipperary Stroke Communication Group the event is being held at the Cashel Palace Hotel.

The Conference is an opportunity to hear from professionals and stroke survivors and to hear of new developments in the area of innovations for persons with spinal cord injury, stroke, multiple sclerosis and other neurological conditions.

Conference organiser and stroke survivor Martin Quinn, says it’s a very important event to highlight both advancements in the quality of stroke care and the lack of support for Patient Support Services provided by The Irish Heart Foundation.

The Conference will run from 9:30am to 1:30pm, and there will also be a range of information provided from different stands on the day.