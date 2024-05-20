Tipp and Clare to battle it out for John Doyle Cup

The Tipperary minor hurling team are hoping for a historic victory this evening.

The Premier travel to the Gaelic Grounds in Limerick to take on Clare in the Munster minor hurling final at 7pm.

The winners tonight will be awarded the new Munster minor hurling cup, which is now named after Tipperary hurling great John Doyle.

Clare beat Tipp in the round robin by four points en route to a clean sweep in the group stage.

Tipperary manager James Woodlock knows the Banner will provide tough opposition.

“We’re under no illusions, Clare have won all their games to be fair.

“They are a really competitive side, coached really well, it’s going to be a huge test Monday night for us.

“I thought we performed quite well against them the last day, no question about that but the result was the result at the end of the day.

“We have them again now in a Munster final and look we’re going in as underdogs obviously and probably not a bad way to be going in either but we’re under no illusions of the test that lies ahead.”

Tipp FM will have live commentary of this evening’s game at 7pm with thanks to Abbey Court Hotel & Leisure Centre, Nenagh.