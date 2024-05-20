Cork put Tipp to the sword at Semple

Tipperary are out of the All Ireland hurling series for the third time in five seasons.

The Premier failed to get out of the Munster round robin following their 18 point hammering at the hands of Cork in Thurles.

It means their search for a first provincial title since 2016 goes on.

Tipp boss Liam Cahill says they’ll learn from this experience and come back stronger next year.

“We’ll keep trying – that’s what we do in Tipperary. We’ll dust ourselves down and we’ll take whatever criticist and analysis that come and deservedly so. You know when you put on the Tipp jersey you can’t represent Tipp the way we did definitely towards the end of that second half – it needs to be better and we know that.”