SIRO rollout confirmed for Thurles

Thurles is among 90 Irish towns which will be hooked up to fibre broadband as part of SIRO’s expansion of its network.

SIRO, which is a joint venture between ESB and Vodafone, has announced the 620 million euro investment in recent days.

The company has confirmed that Thurles will be one of the first of the 90 towns to benefit from being hooked up to the high-speed broadband, with work expected to commence from next month.

SIRO’s existing network is already in 64 towns, including Clonmel.

Commenting on the launch, SIRO CEO John Keaney noted: “SIRO is pleased to confirm that Thurles will be one of the first towns where we will roll-out our 100% fibre broadband network as part of the next stage of our development.

“Resilient and reliable broadband matters hugely to Thurles because it means that more people have the option of working from home, with less cars on the roads and families able to spend more quality time with each other. Equally, more local businesses will be able to fully participate in the digital economy and work better and smarter.”