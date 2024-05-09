Start time for RNLI Lough Derg Charity Cycle on Saturday confirmed for 9am after confusion

Organisers of a major charity cycle around Lough Derg this weekend says they want to make sure everyone gets to the starting line as well as the finish-line.

There’s been a mix up with a typo on the website where you register to take part in the event which meant that some people were given the wrong start-time.

It’s a 120km or a 65km cycle around the lake to raise funds for the RNLI lifeboat.

Committee Member Ena Butler says they just need to make sure everyone knows it’s a 9am start on Saturday morning.