Road safety concerns at West Tipp school highlighted

A school warden for a national school near Tipp Town will not be funded, despite how dangerous it is for children.

Councillor Annemarie Ryan told council officials that Monard National School is on the N24 and with a school, creche and playschool, safety must be a priority.

She was told by Director of Roads, Marcus O’Connor that school wardens are no longer provided because of cost, but that lights may be looked into.

Speaking to Tipp FM, Cllr Ryan said that the situation there is very dangerous, as the road is so busy.

“I’ve been out in the morning times when they’re bringing the children out onto the road and the first thing is obviously it’s the N24, so it’s a very, very busy route, but also on the other side of the road is a creche and preschool, so they tend to bring children over in the morning to go to school, then they bring them back and then pick them up.

“There’s quite a lot of traffic on that zebra crossing as it is, given the relationship between the preschool and the national school.

“It’s a straight run as you’re coming into Monard and cars tend to go through it very quickly, even though there are signs to slow down.”