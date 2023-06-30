Council looking to resolve issues at busy Cahir junction

A junction in South Tipp described as a ‘death trap’ will start progressing towards Part 8 shortly.

Final approval from the NTA regarding the junction at Supervalu in Cahir is expected shortly and the council will proceed to the planning phase of the project.

Cllr. Andy Moloney says workshops will follow with the local authority, but something needs to be done to improve flow and tackle safety concerns.

He told Tipp FM that as part of that he wants to address issues with Heavy Goods Vehicles on Barrack Street.

“Well a lot of the concern there is a lot of heavy traffic is coming in the Tipperary road instead of using the by-pass and coming down the Mitchelstown road to and from the factory so we also need to look at a three tonne limit on Barrack Street as well to try and offset it but we are looking for maybe a roundabout system, we don’t know if we have the measurements for a roundabout, often times there is a saucer then and also it is part of the N24 so there are issues there around design, and around space.”

Regardless he says something needs to be done.

“It is getting worse by the day so we are expecting an outcome in the coming days…so hopefully at that stage when we go into the workshops and the designs go out on display we will be able to proceed with improvements to the Supervalu Junction in Cahir.”