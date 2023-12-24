Council looking at keeping speed limit on some local roads higher than set out in new government legislation.

It’s your County Councillors who will have the final say on what the speed limits will be on Tipperary’s roads.

Cabinet ministers have signed off on new legislation that will lower the limits by default on every road in the country.

But there will be some cases where local authorities can keep the current limits if it’s justified by the quality of the road.

Tipperary County Council Director of Services Marcus O’Connor says they will be examining where higher limits should be kept in place but it’s our local representatives who will have to approve the changes.