Plans for a change of use for a Clonmel pub have been approved

Developers will now be able to make a takeaway and apartments out of the Sows Ear Pub on the Davis Road.

Mulcahy Properties Ltd applied for permission last April for the works at the building opposite the Kickham Barracks site.

The proposal was to replace these with a three storey apartment building and a takeaway.

The application said the takeaway would provide 10 to 15 full and part time jobs.

Seven submissions were made to Tipperary County Council – all of which were from takeaways, cafes or restaurants. They were of the view that there is a sufficient number of fast food outlets in the area and that an another one would have an economic impact on existing businesses.

Having considered the application and subsequent further information as well as the submissions received the planning authority has granted permission for the development.