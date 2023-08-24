Appeal against Clonmel planning decision deemed invalid

An appeal lodged against the granting of permission for a community building in Clonmel has been deemed invalid.

The Tipperary Islamic Cultural Centre Limited were given the go ahead for the development on a vacant site in the town late last month.

The property on Irishtown also fronts onto Albert Street and was formerly a motor factors.

The proposals would see the demolition of an existing structure and the construction of a new two-storey community building.

According to the plans put before the local authority the centre would be used for prayers at various times throughout the day with attendances varying from up to 10 people for morning prayer and 40 to 50 for Friday afternoon prayer.

During the planning process an objection was lodged by Jeff Greene on behalf of Irishtown Residents and signed by more than 80 people outlining concerns regarding the height of the building and parking issues.

Following the granting of permission Mr. Greene took the objections to An Bord Pleanala – however this was deemed invalid.

A valid appeal has to be lodged before 5.30 this evening.