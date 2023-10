There’s a parade today in Kilfeackle to remember War of Independence hero Sean Treacy.

The annual Sean Treacy Commemoration will assemble at 2.30pm and proceed to graveside of the Soloheadbeg native in the local cemetery.

A wreath will be laid and Sinn Fein TD from Cork Thomas Gould will deliver an oration.

A wreath will also be laid at the monument of Thomas McDonagh in Golden.