North Tipp Community Rail Partnership welcomes Rail Review

The North Tipperary Community Rail Partnership has given a positive response to the recently published All-Island Strategic Rail Review.

Among the many recommendations contained in the length report are some relating to the Ballybrophy line in North Tipp.

Chair of the rail partnership Virginia O’Dowd says they will now be pushing for the delivery of these which meet many of their aims.

One of these is to ensure regional and rural lines have at least one train every two hours;

“This would open up the possibility to link with more frequent services at Ballybrophy or Limerick. Another recommendation is to increase the line-speed to at least 120kph – while we have had an increase in our line-speed we need the automation of level crossings and the upgrading of signaling systems to increase our speed further.”

Virginia O’Dowd say an integrated bus service linking in with rail services would be a huge boost for the Limerick – Ballybrophy line in North Tipp.

“This would be particularly attractive for stations such as Cloughjordan, Birdhill and Nenagh where this integration isn’t happening. The partnership is also calling for an integrated transport hub at Nenagh Railway Station where rail, bus and Local Link services can work out of with clear signage and timetables displayed. This would make the public transport experience more attractive and easier to use.”