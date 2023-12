A man’s been arrested in connection with a suspicious death in Tipperary.

The body of a man aged in his 30’s was found at a rented house close to the village of Kilross in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

A post mortem was carried out on his remains yesterday, and last night Gardaí made an arrest.

The suspect in his 20’s is being questioned at a Garda station in the Munster region.

Gardaí say their investigations are ongoing.