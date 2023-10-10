McGrath: Ending occupation key to resolving Middle East crisis

The violence in the Middle East will not end until there’s an independently negotiated and supervised settlement between the two sides, according to a Tipperary activist.

Member of the Ireland Palestine Solidarity Campaign and local Sinn Fein activist Dean McGrath is just back from a trip to Palestine where he spoke to locals and humanitarian groups about the situation on the ground.

He’s condemning civilian deaths on both sides but he says any future peace will be dependent on finding a solution that improves the living conditions of the Palestinians.

“I come from an anti-war point of view. The only way that will end this horrendous situation is by ending the occupation and by actually applying international law equally on both sides.”