An Bord Pleanala to rule on Clonmel housing development

An appeal has been lodged against the granting of planning permission for a housing development for the elderly in Clonmel.

Tipperary County Council recently approved proposals for 18 bungalows at the junction of Silversprings Road and Davis Road in the town.

Sixteen submissions were received by the local authority during the initial planning process – some of these related to the potential traffic hazard caused by the proposed entrance to the development.

Three appeals have now been submitted to An Bord Pleanala with a ruling due by mid-November.