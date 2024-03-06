Morris: Local TDs have questions to answer on hospital reconfiguration

Tipperary TD Alan Kelly has come in for a scathing attack from a local councillor.

The Labour Deputy spoke on Tipp Today earlier about the overcrowding situation at University Hospital Limerick and the knock-on effect on Nenagh Hospital.

However Independent Councillor Seamie Morris says Alan Kelly and other North Tipp TDs have to take some responsibility for the fall-out from hospital reconfiguration in the mid-west.

“At the end of the day this has happened and this has been inflicted on the people of the mid-west because politicians stayed quiet. Our TDs have stayed remarkably quiet on this. This has been a disaster for the people of the mid-west.”

Meanwhile 469 people are waiting for beds in hospitals nationwide this afternoon.

Figures from the INMO show University Hospital Limerick is the worst affected by overcrowding, with 99 patients on trolleys.

That’s followed by 52 at University Hospital Galway, and 48 at Cork University Hospital.

The nursing union reports 11 people on trolleys around the Emergency Department at TUH in Clonmel today.