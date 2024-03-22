HSE and unions to discuss plans for CNU in Nenagh

SIPTU is to enter discussions with the HSE in relation to the use of the new Community Nursing Unit in Nenagh as a step-down facility for UHL.

There was widespread anger when news broke recently as it was seen as a major blow to residents of St Conlon’s in the town who were expected to transfer to the new unit once it was fully staffed.

HSE staff at St Conlon’s were considering taking industrial action in relation to the outsourcing of the new CNU to a private healthcare provider.

SIPTU spokesman Mark Quinn says meetings this week with the Executive have resulted in progress.

“The HSE and the unions have agreed to go into a consultation period with the intention of only direct labour being employed to go into the CNU. We also want to see the promise that was given to the residents to be moved across and then on a phased basis the CNU would be used for the people that are on waiting lists for St Conlon’s.”