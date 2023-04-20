HIQA publish reports following inspections at two Tipperary centres

Two facilities operated by the Rehab Group in Thurles have gotten positive reports following recent HIQA inspections.

Officers from the Health, Information and Quality Authority visited both the Shalom and Tus Nua centres for adults with disabilities at Stradavoher.

Shalom is a designated centre providing a community residential service to five adults with an intellectual disability while Tus Nua provides community residential services to three adults with a disability.

Shalom was compliant in 13 categories and substantially compliant in the other 5 while Tus Nua was compliant in 17 and substantially compliant in the other 2 sectors.