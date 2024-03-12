Browne: Promoting Cashel MIU has led to increase in numbers presenting

There has been a marked increase in the usage of Cashel Minor Injuries Unit throughout 2023.

Local Sinn Féin TD says it’s a very positive development in light of the current emergency department overcrowding.

However he says capacity must be able to keep up with demand.

The Cashel TD says the failure to highlight the very existence of the unit was a major issue.

“The 2022 figures to the unit was 3,332 – last year that had increased to 4,260. Now that’s a massive increase of 900 people that now suddenly aren’t using our Emergency Departments. They know about Cashel Minor Injuries Unit and it was only just a case of it needed to be advertised when Clonmel hospital came under pressure – if you’re asking people to go to their GP or Caredoc to put it out there that we have a Minor Injuries Unit in Cashel.”