Over 500 patients on hospital trolleys today

72 people who have been admitted to University Hospital Limerick have been left without a bed today.

Instead they are being cared for on trolleys around the Emergency Department or in wards elsewhere in the hospital which serves North Tipp, Limerick and Clare.

According to figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation they are among 523 patients in a similar situation at medical facilities across the country.

TUH in Clonmel has 9 patients on trolleys around the ED as there are no beds available on wards while there is no overcrowding reported at Nenagh Hospital today.