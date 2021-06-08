Garda ‘Chatting Bench’ launched in Roscrea

An initiative to get people chatting with their local Guard has been launched in Roscrea.

The Garda “Chatting Bench” aims to let people get to know local officers better, and to hopefully put a few smiles on faces.

Local Superintendent Eddie Golden says the initiative has already been tried by Gardaí in other parts of the country.

He says anyone can come along and have a quick chat with them – it doesn’t have to be ‘Garda-related’, but if people feel uncomfortable about going to a Garda station for any reason, the bench is a safe place for anyone to discuss any issues of concern.

The chatting bench, which was kindly donated by Colaiste Pobail, will now be piloted in the Roscrea area with the aim of expanding the idea throughout the Tipperary Division.

The bench will be moved around Roscrea every week with the times and locations being posted on the Garda Síochána Tipperary Facebook page.

The bench will be open for one hour in each location.