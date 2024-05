The Tipperary Under 20 hurlers will discover their Munster final opponents this evening.

Brendan Cummins’ side topped the round robin stage, earning them a spot directly into the Munster final.

They will play the winners of tonight’s semi-final, which sees Cork and Clare meet in Cusack Park, Ennis at 6.45pm.

The Munster final is scheduled to take place next Friday night, May 24th at 7.30pm with a venue to be decided.