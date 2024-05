The lineup has been complete for this year’s Tipperary Cup final.

Clonmel Celtic booked their place in the decider following their 4-1 semi-final win over Cashel Town last night.

A Seán Brown hattrick along with a Darren Sweeney goal saw the Clonmel side through to the decider.

They will take on St. Michael’s in this Saturday evening’s Tipperary Cup final at 6.30pm in Cahir Park.