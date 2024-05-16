Tipp Today Podcast 16/05/24

On this morning’s show…

Results from the Irish Times Poll show a drop in Sinn Fein support

Criticism of the lack of notice on the closure of a Clonmel carpark.

What went wrong with the Dublin/New York portal?

Concerns over mammography and why some countries are abandoning then altogether!

Today’s local election spotlight is Fine Fail Cllr in the Clonmel Borough District, Siobhan Ambrose.

Ultan will join us for the gardening slot

Muriel with our health slot to talk about patience

And Caitriona Morrissey, Deputy Editor of the Farmer’s Journal joins us with your farming news….