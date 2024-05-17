Significant sum of money taken from vehicle in Clonmel

A significant sum of money was taken from a vehicle in Clonmel recently.

Gardaí believe the man may have been observed withdrawing the cash earlier.

A significant amount of damage was caused when the thief gained access to the car later.

Sgt Carol O’Leary says investigations are ongoing into the incident which happened on May 3rd at around 3.30pm.

“It was a gentleman who took money out of a bank was we believe possibly followed in that case – that he was seen leaving with it. Parked his car in Dunnes on the Davis Road where the car was later broken into – there was a lot of damage caused to the car as well – and unfortunately the money was taken.”