Gleeson back in Munster squad for trip to Scotland

Brian Gleeson is back in a Munster matchday squad for the first time since January.

The Loughmore native has been named on the bench for Munster’s URC clash with Edinburgh in Scotland on Friday evening.

The 20-year-old has been out of action since he suffered an ankle injury in Ireland’s U20 Six Nations game with France and will make his 10th appearance of the season should he feature tomorrow.

There’s five changes to the Munster team that beat Connacht last week with Mike Haley, Antoine Frisch, Oli Jager, Fineen Wycherley and Gavin Coombes all coming in to start.

Tipperary man and former Munster player Ben Healy starts at out-half for Edinburgh with Friday’s game getting underway at 7.35pm at the Hive Stadium.